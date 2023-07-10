New Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features Local And Regional Artists

CHA ART SPACE has debuted a new juried show titled “THE SPACE BETWEEN.”

This new installation features the work of 13 different local and regional artists and is curated by local artist Carrie Pendergrass. CHA ART SPACE is a modular exhibit space currently residing in the ticketing area of the Chattanooga Airport. “THE SPACE BETWEEN” is the seventh exhibit since the program’s debut in July 2021.

“The everyday notion of space is generally thought of as the physical distance or proximity between two places, beings, or structures, or even as a specific place in and of itself,” said Pendergrass.

“THE SPACE BETWEEN” features a variety of interpretations of the theme some of which center around the purely visual or physical concepts of the use of space in an artistic composition. There are others that explore spiritual or psychological ideas regarding the idea of space, and there are some pieces that fall somewhere in between.

All displayed artwork is available for purchase, and proceeds will benefit both the artists, the continued operation of CHA ART SPACE and its ability to offer free public art exhibits in the future.

Artists featured in “THE SPACE BETWEEN” include Katie Aronat, Michael Brady, Austin Center, Hollie Chastain, Lauren Delamater, Alan Finch, Lupina Haney, Faye Ives, Ruth Pearl, Carrie Pendergrass, Bonnie Stoloff, Kelly Spell and Claire Vassort.

The exhibit is available to view now through September 2023. For more information, please visit www.sewntothesea.com/cha-art-space