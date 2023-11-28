New Southside District Banners Designed By Community Artists To Be Unveiled Wednesday

In August 2023, River City Company announced a new program for community artists to assist with the redesign of the downtown banners across their districts.

Over 25 artists applied for the first call for the Southside District. On Wednesday November 29th, the new district banners will be officially unveiled at the installation ceremony.

Since 2009, River City Company has operated the downtown banner program with the goal of welcoming downtown residents and visitors to the unique districts along with serving as an effective tool to accentuate city streetscapes.

“We had an incredible response from the artist community who were interested in being a part of the downtown banner refresh. It was difficult to narrow it down, but we are so excited to present the new design created by artist Jaclyn Lewis. The new design features many of the beloved parts of the southside including the sense of community, strong ties to the music venues along with celebrating the expansion of soccer in the district,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

Artist Jaclyn Lewis shared via her artist statement, “Homes and businesses alike illustrate their pride in this neighborhood by hanging flags, banners, and strings of lights, giving the air a buzz and igniting conversations. From soccer games to quick trips to the corner store or nighttime meals on outdoor patios, the Southside district is one of activity, exchange, and unmistakable character”.

The Southside banner refresh was made possible through the matching donations by The Chattanooga Tourism Company, Center Medspa, Frothy Monkey, green|spaces, Ernest Chinese and The Crash Pad. River City Company matched the donations from these companies to pay for the $1500 artist stipend, printing and installation of the new banners.

“We are honored to be part of this project spotlighting local artists,” said Barry White, Chattanooga Tourism Co. President and Chief Executive Officer. “This initiative goes beyond aesthetics. It provides visitors and residents with a deeper connection to our culturally rich neighborhoods and reflects our dedication to cultivating authentic Chattanooga experiences.”

The Southside banner installation ceremony will be held on Wednesday Nov. 29th at 3pm in front of Frothy Monkey at 1400 Market Street. The artist and those who made the refresh possible will be recognized.

"I am excited about the unveiling of a new banner for the Southside district. Artist Jaclyn Lewis created a beautiful design that reflects the tapestry of the community while also embodying the spirit and identity of the people and businesses that call the Southside homem," said Carmen Davis, Senior Director of the Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy for the City of Chattanooga.

"This banner will serve as a vibrant canvas that not only adds to the visual allure of the community but also symbolizes River City Company’s unwavering support for local artists and the creative economy. Let this banner stand as a testament to our commitment to the arts and the spirit of the Southside,”

The Riverfront District will be the next area to receive a refresh with the goal of new banners to be installed in February 2024. Additional call for artists to apply for future districts will be released in 2024 as well.

More information about the banner program and how the community can donate to the program can be found at https://www.rivercitycompany.com/downtown-banner-program.