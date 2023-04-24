Northside Gallery To Feature The Artists Of The Civic Arts League Of Chattanooga

Celebrate "Cinco de Mayo" at The Northside Gallery's First Friday open house and reception on Friday, May 5th from 5 to 7 p.m.

The walls of the beautiful Northside Gallery are sporting new artwork in every medium and style! This newly installed art exhibit features 14 award-winning local artists, most of whom are members of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga. Artists represent the Greater Chattanooga area, as well as Cleveland and North Georgia.

Enjoy browsing a new selection of original art, have a snack, and meet the artists. These talented local artists have submitted recent work in styles ranging from realism to abstract and everything in between, so there's something for every taste and budget. Featured paintings will include oils, acrylics, pastels, mixed media, colored pencils, assemblages and watercolors

This new exhibit will continue through the month of August during regular gallery hours, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The gallery entrance is on the parking lot side of the church. To purchase art please contact the Northside Presbyterian church office at 423-266-1766.

Artists exhibiting work:

Ellen Anthony

Sandra Babb

Vera Susan Chamlee

Peggy Creswell

Garren Hall

Lois Hammon

Lupina Haney

Faye Ives

Joyce Jones

Janice Kennedy

Cindy McCashin

Vicki Styons

Evelyn Marie Williams

Faye Wolfe

The gallery encompasses both the lower and upper levels of Northside Presbyterian Church on Mississippi Avenue in North Chattanooga and includes church hallways and a spacious designated 2nd floor gallery.