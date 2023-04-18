Paradise Garden Foundation To Host A May Artist Market & Festival

Paradise Garden, home of the epic art and music festival Finster Fest, also presents a growing annual arts festival, May Artist Market, coming Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At one of the prettiest times of the year at Howard Finster’s 4-acre folk art environment just outside the Northwest Georgia town of Summerville, this year’s May Artist Market offers work by 18 folk artists and craftspeople from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina.
The festival also features a side dish of Americana music, and the Chattooga Garden Club will serve up pimento cheese sandwiches (famous from Finster Fest) and other delicious treats. The garden club will have plants for sale, too.
Participating artists include:
- Becky Altman (Georgia), paintings and fiber art
- Justin Thomas Atkin (South Carolina), paintings
- Kimberly Dawn Crowder (Tennessee), paintings
- Amy Durant (Georgia), paintings
- Kelly Farley (Alabama), paintings
- Richard Funderburke (Georgia), paintings
- Lee Laney (Georgia), pottery and paintings
- Will Linn (Georgia), paintings
- Peter Loose (Georgia), paintings
- Terran McCanna (Georgia), jewelry
- Mountain Mama Farms (Georgia), farm-made products
- Olivia Myers (Georgia), pottery
- Martha Sandlin (Georgia), mosaics, found-object sculpture
- James Schroder (Georgia), stenciled paintings, painted cutout figures
- Billy Smith (Georgia), paintings
- Tom & Judy Touchstone (Georgia), pottery, jewelry
- Mikel Yeakle (Georgia), photography
Music in the Meditation Chapel:
- Russell McClanahan and Friends, bluegrass, Noon
- Pure Hart, acoustic set, 1:30 p.m.
To help support our regional and local artists, Paradise Garden admission will be discounted for May Artist Market -- $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, $5 for students, free for children under 12. Proceeds help support Paradise Garden’s operations and ongoing preservation
For more information, call (706) 808-0800 or visit www.paradisegardenfoundation.org.