Paradise Garden Foundation To Host A May Artist Market & Festival

Paradise Garden, home of the epic art and music festival Finster Fest, also presents a growing annual arts festival, May Artist Market, coming Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At one of the prettiest times of the year at Howard Finster’s 4-acre folk art environment just outside the Northwest Georgia town of Summerville, this year’s May Artist Market offers work by 18 folk artists and craftspeople from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina.

The festival also features a side dish of Americana music, and the Chattooga Garden Club will serve up pimento cheese sandwiches (famous from Finster Fest) and other delicious treats. The garden club will have plants for sale, too.

Participating artists include:

Becky Altman (Georgia), paintings and fiber art

Justin Thomas Atkin (South Carolina), paintings

Kimberly Dawn Crowder (Tennessee), paintings

Amy Durant (Georgia), paintings

Kelly Farley (Alabama), paintings

Richard Funderburke (Georgia), paintings

Lee Laney (Georgia), pottery and paintings

Will Linn (Georgia), paintings

Peter Loose (Georgia), paintings

Terran McCanna (Georgia), jewelry

Mountain Mama Farms (Georgia), farm-made products

Olivia Myers (Georgia), pottery

Martha Sandlin (Georgia), mosaics, found-object sculpture

James Schroder (Georgia), stenciled paintings, painted cutout figures

Billy Smith (Georgia), paintings

Tom & Judy Touchstone (Georgia), pottery, jewelry

Mikel Yeakle (Georgia), photography

Music in the Meditation Chapel:

Russell McClanahan and Friends, bluegrass, Noon

Pure Hart, acoustic set, 1:30 p.m.

To help support our regional and local artists, Paradise Garden admission will be discounted for May Artist Market -- $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, $5 for students, free for children under 12. Proceeds help support Paradise Garden’s operations and ongoing preservation

For more information, call (706) 808-0800 or visit www.paradisegardenfoundation.org.