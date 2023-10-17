Performing Arts League Of Chattanooga Awards $28,887 For 2023 Grants & Scholarships

The Performing Arts League of Chattanooga announces their 2023 Grants and Scholarships totaling $28,887 to support youth involvement in the performing arts.

This year, PAL awarded Grants to nine area non-profit arts organizations to fund and support instrumental, vocal, dance and theater programs that recruit, develop and train young performers. PAL also awarded Scholarships to twenty-two aspiring high school performers to encourage their development and training in the instrumental, vocal, dance and theatrical arts.

“The mission of the Performing Arts League is to promote youth involvement in the performing arts," explains PAL President Karen Wilson. "We do this by supporting meaningful projects and opportunities for young performing artists both individually and as part of a group experience. At PAL, we consider our support for these students essential to their growth and well-being of our community. We are pleased to be able to fund these outstanding projects and individual young performers and encourage their aspirations. We look forward to continuing this important work in the future and invite others to join us.”

2023 Grant Recipients:

(Dance) Center for Creative Arts, Chattanooga Ballet, Pop-Up Project;

(Instrumental Music) East Lake Expression Engine, String Theory;

(Theater) Chattanooga Theatre Centre, Christian Family Theater Youth Theater;

(Vocal Music) Chattanooga Boys Choir, Chattanooga Girls Choir.

2023 Scholarship Recipients:

(Dance) Abigail Anselmi, Jubilee Elliott, Elise Giles, Lilly “Kate” Heckaman, Finley Holmes, Addison McMullin, Isabella Moore, Layla Reed, Skylan Sapore, Julia Steffner, Eric Sumner, Lauren Weiss, Riley West;

(Instrumental Music) Elisa Velasques Aguilar, Alvisio Barioli, Charlie Miller, Jasper Sewell, Harrison Wells;

(Voice and Musical Theater) Julian Ramirez de Arellano, Margherita Barioli, Luke Bryant, Nadia Giles.

Founded in 2011, the Performing Arts League (PAL) is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting youth involvement in the performing arts throughout Chattanooga and Hamilton County. Focusing on the disciplines of dance, theater, and vocal and instrumental music, PAL annually raises funds and awards grants to nonprofit performing arts organizations to support their programs for young people, as well as scholarships to individual young performers for additional intensive training.

Since 2014, the Performing Arts League has awarded nearly $200,000 in grants and scholarships that benefit a wide range of youth arts programs and aspiring young performers in the greater Chattanooga area. For more information about the Performing Arts League and how to become a member, visit: www.palchattanooga.org