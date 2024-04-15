Periscope CHA Pitch Night, Artist Entrepreneur Showcase Coming To R.I.S.E. Chattanooga

Arts Build will present the inaugural cohort of artists and entrepreneurs in the Periscope CHA Pitch Night + Artist Entrepreneur Showcase.

The event takes place on Wednesday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. at R.I.S.E. Chattanooga, 2901 Taylor St. in Chattanooga.

Since September 2023, twenty-three artists have participated in the Periscope CHA artists entrepreneurial program through ArtsBuild. The program culminates in a final pitch night for the top six pitch presenters and an Artist Entrepreneur Showcase with expo booths from each artist presenting their artistic and entrepreneurial endeavors.

As the City kicks off Chattanooga Entrepreneur Week (April 29-May 3), Arts Build invites you to join them for the final Periscope CHA Pitch Night and Artist Entrepreneur Showcase to see and support local artists as entrepreneurs.

They will begin the evening with an hour of the Artist Expo booths, followed by special presentations from our top six Artist Entrepreneurs, live music, and food and drink available for purchase from the Windy City Eatz food truck. $10,000 in cash prizes in addition to business and advertising services will be awarded to the pitch winners and the audience choice booth winner.

The event is free, but please use the Eventbrite link to get tickets in advance.

Periscope Pitch Night is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union. Other funders and partners include Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, Benwood Foundation, City of Chattanooga, Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Cumulus Media, R.I.S.E. Chattanooga, River City Company, The Howard Fund via the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, The Nancy Lackey Education Fund, Sankofa Civic Engagement Fund, and United Way of Greater Chattanooga.