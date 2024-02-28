Photographer Anh Bao Invites All To Step Into The World Of “Enchanted Treescapes”

At this months’ Art After Hours at In-Town Gallery, Chattanooga photographer Anh Bao invites us to step into the world of “Enchanted Treescapes”.

This impressive photographic exhibit celebrates the beauty and majestic presence of trees. “In this collection,” Anh Bao says, “I will take you on a visual journey from individual trees, to forests, and arboreal landscapes.”

The reception is Wednesday, March 6th, 5-8pm--on display thru March 31st.

In his show, “Enchanted Treescapes”, as with all his photography, Anh Bao’s goal is to connect people with the world around them--a world they pass through everyday. He reminds us of the wonderful ways we can connect with the living world.

“As viewers wander through this exhibit,” he says, “I encourage them to pause and immerse themselves in the stories these trees tell. Each image is a chapter in the narrative of nature, revealing the quiet strength of a solitary tree standing against the elements, the delicate interdependence of a forest ecosystem, and the cyclical rhythm of growth, decay, and regrowth. It is my hope that these photos will be a reminder of the ever present beauty that surrounds us, urging us to cherish and protect the fragile balance that sustains life on this planet.”

And this March there’s even more going on at ITG.

On Saturday, March 16th 12-5, join Barbara Murnan for “Fire Works”, a demonstration using fire to hand forge and sculpt metal and stone into dynamic design. She fabricates her creations from sterling silver, copper, geodes, agates, and fossils.

“My jewelry is ‘art you wear’. I use freeform design, and marry it with an abstract expressionist sensibility, which I translate for today’s modern tastes,” explains Barbara about her process to transform metal and stone into art.

ITG is also proud to announce that Inna Beker has joined the gallery. Inna is a contemporary fused glass artist based in Marietta, GA.

“I am constantly fascinated by how glass changes its shapes, colors, and sizes," Beker says. "There are always wonderful surprises when I open my kiln and see the magic that has taken place!”

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Learn more at www.intowngallery.com