“Playing With Knives: An Exploration Of Color And Movement” Comes To ITG

Join the In-Town Gallery and Kathleen Pacenti in “Playing with Knives: An Exploration Of Color And Movement” at this months’ Art After Hours at the gallery, happening Wednesday, June 5th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Pacenti’s art is bold, energetic, and experimental. She likes to try new things. For this show, Kathleen chose to challenge herself in an interesting way. The result is a series of dazzling and joyous paintings. The exhibit will remain on display through June 30th.

Kathleen’s approach to “Playing With Knives: An Exploration Of Color And Movement” has a surprisingly mundane origin.

“I don't like to throw away paint! I decided to experiment using palette knives and to use only paint left over from other projects,” Kathleen explains. “Constraints like that force me to be more creative and to stretch my approach.”

Her rules were, 1) use only paint left on her palette, 2) use only palette knives (no brushes!), and 3) the subject matter would be abstract or partly representational, whichever way the creative path led her.

“I also used cradle boards as opposed to canvas,” she says. “A cradle board is simply a thin panel mounted on a frame, which can give a three dimensional quality to artwork. My paintings were created on surfaces, which I then attached to the 10x10 boards. Sometimes I used underpainting on the board to suggest a layering effect.”

Kathleen M. Pacenti, is a Chattanooga-based painter and mixed media artist, who comes from a graphic design background. She has taught art to both children and adults over the past eight years and is a founding member of Mixed Media Inspired Artists and Broad Stroke Artists.

In addition to In-Town Gallery, Kathleen's work has been shown at WanderLinger Art Gallery, Erlanger Arts Gallery, Exum Gallery, North River Civics Center, and at Creative Arts Guild in Dalton, GA.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com for more info.