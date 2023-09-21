Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Potter’s Alley” At Between The Bridges Event

In partnership with the Association for Visual Arts (AVA), Scenic City Clay Arts (SCCA) is hosting the “SCCA Potter’s Alley” at the 2023 Between the Bridges event to showcase the artistic talents of the ceramic studio’s member artists.

The Between the Bridges event will be held at Coolidge Park on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 from 11 AM - 5 PM.

The “SCCA Potter’s Alley” will feature 22 ceramic artists who all participate in the membership program at SCCA. AVA will also host over 30 local visual artists representing all mediums at the event.

“We are so excited to collaborate once again with AVA for the Between the Bridges event that celebrates our vibrant artist community in Chattanooga,” said Executive Director, Madeline Rose. “We're thrilled to bring together over 20 of our talented member artists, each with their unique perspectives and styles, to showcase their incredible work at Between the Bridges.”

SCCA Potter’s Alley vendors include: Good Pit Pottery, Alexia Ceramics, Blu Willow Ceramics, Pottery by Kim Myers, Sophy Ivy Pottery & Glass, Sleepy Ghost, Jess Dwelley, Lauren Maxwell Pottery, Woo Pottery, Remnant Pottery, Sara Durm Pottery, Homebrew Pottery, Mountain Sky Pottery, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Kaplan, ClayxClay, Erin Alexander, Debby Dunn Pottery, Primitive Pot Slinger, Marialice Hatch Pottery, Oyate Pottery, Sprouting Seeds Pottery.

“This is a great opportunity for the Chattanooga community to enjoy a fun, family-friendly art event and get a head start on your holiday shopping,” said Rose. “You can also get your hands dirty with our pumpkin handbuilding activity for only $5 per person. It's an affordable way to dive into the world of ceramics and leave with a unique, handmade pumpkin creation that will be a cherished keepsake of your Between the Bridges experience.”

The Chattanooga VegFest will also be happening in Coolidge Park the same weekend as Between the Bridges. The VegFest will host live music, vegan food trucks, and a family fun zone that all Between the Bridges event attendees will be able to access and enjoy.

Coolidge Park is located at 150 River Street in Chattanooga, Tenn. Street and lot parking will be available. Between the Bridges is a free, non-ticketed event. Learn more at www.sceniccityclayarts.org/events.