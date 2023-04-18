Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “The Joy of Clay” Virtual Auction April 25 - April 30

Scenic City Clay Arts will be hosting the third annual Joy of Clay virtual auction benefiting the nonprofit ceramic studio beginning April 25 through April 30.

“This auction is a great way to support Scenic City Clay Arts’ programs like studio membership, pottery classes, free veteran clay workshops and community outreach programs,” said Sara Bell, Development Manager at Scenic City Clay Arts. “Our ultimate goal is to get clay in the hands of anyone who wants to experience it, so every dollar raised through this auction will support that.”

All of the 50+ items featured in this auction are created by local potters and artists or are from local businesses. Additionally, many of the ceramic pieces have been created in Scenic City Clay Arts’ community studio by members, students and instructors.

“We are most excited to be partnering with local businesses to pair their items with ceramics made in our studio,” said Associate Director, Emily Lloyd. “For example, we are pairing a $500 gift card to Grimoire Tattoo with ceramic pieces like a dice lamp base from SCCA member Jennie Klabnik.”

Other items featured in the auction include Chattanooga Football Club and Lookouts tickets, a ceramic ramen bowl from MamaChimo Ceramics, CBD products from Farm to Med and BloomCBD, gift cards from local restaurants and shops, and many more clay creations.

Bidding will open on Tuesday, April 25 at 9 a.m. on www.scca.betterworld.org. The auction will close at 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. All proceeds from the auction will directly benefit Scenic City Clay Arts operations, programs and mission.