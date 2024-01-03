Scenic City Clay Arts Launches Clay Makers’ Collective Program

Scenic City Clay Arts is thrilled to announce the launch of Clay Makers' Collective, an initiative designed to provide individuals from diverse backgrounds with a unique opportunity to explore the art of ceramics.

This free program includes hands-on learning opportunities through weekly and monthly classes, independent learning time in SCCA’s community studio space, free materials and equipment, and an opportunity to connect with other beginners in this program.

CMC is a 6-month program, scheduled to start in mid-February 2024 and end in July 2024, with all activities taking place in SCCA’s main studio location in downtown Chattanooga.

“CMC is more than just a program; it's a community-driven initiative aimed at providing individuals from diverse backgrounds the chance to dive into the transformative world of ceramics,” said Madeline Wright, Executive Director at SCCA. “We believe in the power of inclusivity to spark creativity and amplify the voices of those traditionally underrepresented in the ceramics community."

CMC is geared towards people with little to no prior clay experience, and those identifying as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), LGBTW2S+, persons with disabilities, and marginalized cultural minorities in the United States. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age to participate.

“By providing a platform for individuals from diverse backgrounds to immerse themselves in ceramics, we're not just creating artists; we're cultivating a more inclusive and equitable space within Scenic City Clay Arts,” said Wright.

Interested applicants can find more information online at sceniccityclayarts.org/claymakers. Online applications will be accepted through February 4, 2024.