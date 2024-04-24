Scenic City Clay Arts Partners With Association For Visual Arts For New Exhibit

Scenic City Clay Arts proudly presents “Forces of Creativity,” an exclusive exhibition in partnership with the Association for Visual Arts, showcasing the remarkable ceramic creations by our veteran and military family students.

The exhibition will run from May 1 to June 14 at the Landis Gallery at AVA, with an opening reception on Wednesday, May 1 from 6-9 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on the exceptional talents and artistic vision of our SCCA military family students,” said Madeline Wright, Executive Director of SCCA. “Forces of Creativity celebrates the diversity of our community’s artistic expression, with each piece reflecting the unique journey and perspective of its creator.”

This exhibit will showcase the incredible talents of 10 of SCCA’s veteran and military family students, who have participated in free bi-monthly clay workshops at SCCA sponsored by the George R. Johnson Foundation, Tennessee Arts Commission, and ArtsBuild. Participating artists include: Monty Guffy, Billy Tyler, Judy Banta, Brandon Chambers, Lee Waters, Cris Cusac, Brian Tierney, John Butler, Hannah Ligon, and Chase Gujardo.

“In addition to showcasing the talent and creativity of our military family students, ‘Forces of Creativity’ underscores the profound impact of ceramics as a healing tool and creative outlet for veterans and military individuals in our community,” said Wright. “Through the transformative power of clay, these artists find solace, expression, and a sense of belonging, reaffirming the therapeutic value of art in navigating the complexities of their experiences.”

AVA’s gallery is located at 30 Frazier Ave, Suite A in Chattanooga. Gallery hours are Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from noon - 5 p.m, and Friday and Saturday from noon - 6 p.m. Visit them online at www.avarts.org.

Learn more about Scenic City Clay Arts at www.sceniccityclayarts.org.