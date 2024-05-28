School's Out For Summer For Mike Holsomback At Area 61 Gallery

School may be out for summer for many, but not for Mike Holsomback, whose new exhibit will debut with an opening reception this Friday, May 31st from 6-8 pm.

Mike is a well-known professional artist and veteran fine arts department faculty member at Chattanooga State Community College.

His classes have just ended for summer, so Area 61 Gallery is redirecting the focus on Mike the Artist vs. Professor Holsomback in the gallery's latest featured artist show for June and July.

In this exhibit, titled "School's. Out. For. Summer.", they'll present to you some of Mike's latest drawings, paintings and collage works.

Mike's show will run through July and as pieces sell, he'll be adding new works produced in studio this summer.

If you miss him at the opening reception, you will be able to meet him at our July First Friday open house on June 7th from 6-8 pm.

And as part of First Friday, you'll also be able to:

See the latest arrivals fresh from their artists' studios

Mix & Mingle with local artists

Enjoy a refreshing beverage as you tour the space and visit with the artists & owners

Area 61's monthly First Friday open house event has become a monthly locals' social event to catch up with friends within our art-loving community.

It is an opportunity to get to know the artists (if they are in town, several travel seasonally for art shows and festivals) and learn about their work and process.

Area 61 Gallery represents thirty local artists offering a place to show and sell in their hometown between art festivals and shows nationwide and is located at 721 Broad Street, Suite 100 (black awning left of the Tivoli Theatre).

Regular gallery hours are Thursday through Monday 12 noon to 6 pm. Learn more online at area61gallery.com