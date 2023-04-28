Signal Centers’ Hart Gallery Opens New Tactile Art Exhibition

From now until May 20th a new tactile art exhibition will be on display at Signal Centers’ Hart Gallery.

Tactical Images Six Art Movements uses technology to help people who are experiencing blindness or other visually impairments experience an art exhibit in a meaningful way. The exhibit features six works of 3D imagery with descriptions and additional information available in touch-activated audio. This exhibit is free and open to the public.

Through the works of Leonardo da Vinci, Johannes Vermeer, and Vincent van Gogh, this exhibit delves into the history and evolution of seven critical art movements across time: The Renaissance, The Baroque, Neo-classicism, Impressionism, Post-impressionism, Art Nouveau, and Expressionism. It seeks to explore the distinct and unique periods with regard to subject matter, craftsmanship, and style—shown in chronological order, beginning in the 16th century.

Hart Gallery Director Courtney Chandler said, "We are thrilled to announce our new exhibit that caters to community members experiencing blindness or other visual impairments. Our new tactile art exhibit will allow visitors to fully engage with the artwork and gain a deeper appreciation for the artist's creations. We hope this exhibit will promote inclusivity and accessibility in the art world."

This exhibit is presented by Signal Centers, with support from the National Federation of the Blind Tennessee’s Scenic City Chapter and ArtsBuild. The Hart Gallery is located at 110 E. Main Street in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gallery hours are: Wed - Fri, 11am - 6pm; Saturday, 10am - 3pm; and Sunday, 1pm-5pm. For more information, please visit the website at HartGallery.org.

The Hart Gallery is a program of Signal Centers. Signal Centers, Inc. is a nonprofit 501c-3 that has been an integral part of the Chattanooga community since 1957. Helping those with disabilities and other challenges strive to reach lifelong independence, Signal Centers’ services include giving children the best possible start through high-quality early childhood education and developmental therapies; supporting adults to facilitate independent living and employment; helping individuals of all ages use technology to overcome obstacles; supporting parents; and training early childhood educators. All programs support lifelong learning and independence.