Springtime Comes To In-Town Gallery With Jason Bartlett's "Springtheme" Exhibition

In-Town Gallery presents a showing of work by the innovative watercolorist, Jason Bartlett. Appropriate for this time of changing seasons, his show is entitled “Springtheme''.

Barlett’s paintings use unconventional techniques to create a dream-like atmosphere which reflects the beauty in the ordinary. Beginning with a reception Friday, March 3rd from 5-8 pm, “Springtheme'' will run through March 31st.

Jason Bartlett is a Chattanooga based watercolor artist. Self-taught, he began painting during the Covid lockdown, embarking on a journey that would prove both cathartic and fruitful. Drawing on memories and impressions that began with his childhood in Jacksonville, Florida, Bartlett creates works that celebrate “the easily missed, infinitely nourishing beauty of the mundane.”

“I am never short on inspiration,” he says. “I seek to reflect my surroundings and memories through watercolor. Using a free and immediate style, I depict the changing of seasons from the cold of winter to the warmth of spring. With the coming vernal equinox, I want to evoke feelings of newness, and rebirth.”

True to that vision, his landscapes feature the green of fields and the colors of verdant life coming into being. In addition, his work will include still lifes of flowers. Bartlett notes that, “Everything, landscapes and florals, will be handled in an abstract to semi-abstract way. My idea is to make it seem as if the still life florals were plucked from one of the landscapes.”

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. they are open 11-5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays) and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Their artists offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography. Visit them at www.intowngallery.com