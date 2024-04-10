Tennessee Arts Commission Arts Build Communities Grants Open Now For Local Non-Profits

ArtsBuild invites non-profit organizations in Hamilton County to apply for the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities grants of up to $5,000 for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.

ArtsBuild administers the ABC grants in Hamilton County. Organizations must complete the grant application online by 11:59 p.m. CST on July 1, 2024.

An informational session about the grant will be facilitated via Zoom on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Please register for this Zoom Meeting in advance. The recording can be found on ArtsBuild’s YouTube Channel after the meeting.

For more details about the application and guidelines for the ABC grant program, visit the Tennessee Arts Commission’s website at Kathryn Wroth.

Last year, twelve nonprofit organizations were funded, including Be the Change Youth Initiative, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, Inc., Girls Inc. of Chattanooga, KELCURT Foundation, Mark Making, Performing Arts League, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center, Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Association, Scenic City Shakespeare, Songbirds Foundation, SPLASH, and The River City Company.

Located here in Chattanooga, ArtsBuild’s mission is to build stronger communities through the arts. Founded in 1969, ArtsBuild has supported the creative future of Hamilton County by investing more than $78 million over the past 54 years in our community’s many arts organizations, funding arts integration programs for our students and teachers, and ensuring that even our most underserved populations have access to arts programming.