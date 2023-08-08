The AIM Center's Creating Place: Outsider Art Exhibit To Be Held At AVA

The AIM Center Inc. is exhibiting the work of member artists in an exhibit titled “Creating Place: Recovery Through the Arts” from September 15 through October 27.

This exhibit features almost 70 works of art from individuals throughout the Tennessee Valley who also receive services from the AIM Center.

“What you’ll see,” says AIM Center President & CEO, Anna Protano-Biggs, “are many different styles of art but all offering a unique window into navigating life with Serious Mental Illness and the power of community. Our artists find ways to communicate through art that transcend barriers and go straight to the heart of our collective humanity. This creates a ripple effect that transforms the way people think about mental illness and all its intersections but also embraces and celebrates the impact of community. We are fortunate to be able to see these journey’s in visual form."

The works displayed were personally curated by NYC artist, gallerist, author, and expert in outsider art, Roger Ricco. As a pioneer in outsider art, Roger Ricco, since the early 1970s, has helped shape the field into a prominent and well-respected genre of expression.

AIM Center’s Visual Arts Coordinator, Judith Mogul, coordinated the exhibit.

“Creating Place: Recovery Through the Arts” will be viewable during AVA’s regular business hours.

AVA is located at 30 Frazier Avenue on Chattanooga's North Shore.