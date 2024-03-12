The Chattanooga Library Showcases The Life And Work Of Photographer Horace Brazelton

The Chattanooga Public Library is hosting an opening reception on Saturday, March 16, for Through the Lens: The Life and Legacy of Horace Brazelton.

Special guests include members of the Brazelton family, curator and historian Stefanie Haire, and Dionne Jenkins, chair of the Chattanooga Public Library Board of Directors.

The event will take place from 3:00 - 5:00 pm on the 3rd Floor of the Downtown Library, 1001 Broad Street, and it is free and open to the public.

Through the Lens showcases the life and work of photographer Horace Brazelton, the first African American to open a photography studio in Chattanooga. The exhibit includes photography from throughout Mr. Brazelton’s career, featuring middle-class families and individuals from Black communities during the first half of the 20th Century, the era of Jim Crow segregation across the South.

Curated by historian Stefanie Haire, the exhibition was previously shown at Ruby Falls, from June - September 2023, and then at RISE Chattanooga, where it was accompanied by art from local Black contemporary photographers that embody Brazelton's pioneering spirit.

“We are so honored to host this exceptional exhibition,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “It really shows what an impact Brazelton had on Chattanooga, not just as a photographer but also as a community leader. And our Local History Department has done a wonderful job of adding to the historical presentation.”

From now until May 15, 2024, the Library’s Local History & Genealogy Department will be exhibiting Through the Lens alongside photographs by Herman Prater Jr., Herman Prater Sr., Shelley King, and Cecilia King, as well as newly added artifacts from the library's historical collections that illustrate the history of photography and what life was like in Chattanooga during Brazelton's time.

The Library would like to thank all the organizations who have helped shape this exhibition, including Picnooga/Chattanooga Historical Society, RISE Chattanooga, Ruby Falls, and MTSU Center for Historic Preservation. More information about the event and the exhibit can be found at chattlibrary.org.