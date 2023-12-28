The Hunter Museum Of American Art Plans An Ambitious Season Of Exhibitions For 2024

The Hunter Museum Oo American Art, one of the crown jewels of Chattanooga's art community, is looking forward to a new year and a new season of ambitious exhibitions and increased access for all in the community.

One of only 64 museums across the country to receive the inaugural award in 2023, the Hunter Museum is honored to announce that a new Art Bridges Foundation grant initiative, Access for All, will help to serve new visitors and community members across Chattanooga over the next three years.

Beginning in 2024, the grant funding will support the operations and marketing of several new museum efforts, including:

Free admission to the museum every first Thursday of the month from 4-8pm, including free programming in our special exhibition galleries.

Free admission every day for EBT cardholders and their guests for up to 4 adults, includes cards from all states.

"Here at the Hunter Museum of American Art, we are firm believers that art and creativity are forces for personal growth and positive community change, and we are honored to serve as a cultural resource for our community," says Executive Director Virginia Anne Sharber.

"As we strive to better engage our diverse audiences in active dialogues about the importance, meaning, and relevance of American art, the Hunter continues to re-imagine and re-interpret American art through compelling programs for every age and through diverse and interactive exhibitions."

Among the exhibitions planned for 2024 are Networked Nature, Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection, and City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection.

Networked Nature will be on exhibit from January 26 through May 5, 2024. Drawn from the private collection of the Thoma Foundation, this exhibition explores the intersection of the natural world with our ever-growing dependence on technology.

Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection will be on exhibit from May 24 through September 2, 2024. Organized by Museum of Glass in Tacoma, Washington, this exhibition considers the contributions of both American and European glass studios, such as Tiffany, Lalique and Stueben, illustrating how contemporary glass artists were influenced by historic makers.

City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection will be on exhibit from September 20, 2024 through January 13, 2025. Organized by the City Museum of New York, this pioneering group of works looks back at the early days of graffiti art when it was still considered an illicit art form.

Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Hunter Museum of American Art is an ArtsBuild Community Arts Partner and is supported by grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Hunter Museum is a 501c3 nonprofit charitable institution. For information on memberships or giving, visit here.