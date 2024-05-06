The Hunter Museum Presents Art Deco Glass From The David Huchthausen Collection

The Hunter Museum is pleased to announce its upcoming special exhibition Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection.

Expand Lloyd ShugartStudio 413 Lloyd ShugartStudio413

Opening the evening of May 23 at 6pm, this captivating exhibition showcases the characteristic clean lines, geometric shapes, and bright colors of Art Deco, a popular art movement from the 1920s to 1930s that had artists, designers, and architects throughout the world adopting the style.

A period in art and design between World War I and World War II, Art Deco first became popular in Paris when artists turned away from the organic Art Nouveau movement in favor of a more sleek and hard-edged modern style. The years between the two wars were full of industrial and social change, especially in France, where many of the glass pieces featured in the exhibition at the Hunter originated.

Art Deco’s characteristic geometric patterns and vibrant, contrasting colors were inspired by industrialization and technical progress, reflecting society's desire for modernism with an eye toward the future.

Expanding beyond fine art, Art Deco eventually became the predominant style of the times for functional objects, including cars, architecture, fashion, and decorative home goods. Artists in hot glass studios across Europe developed groundbreaking techniques to make hand-finished functional objects that were often as beautiful as fine art sculptures, bringing high-quality objects into the home.

Art Deco was a more accessible style than earlier art movements because pieces were created in multiples and series, making them more affordable than one-of-a-kind objects. Because of their functionality in the home, Art Deco objects quickly gained popularity and spread from Europe to the United States.

The pieces in this exhibition illustrate the shift in style from late Art Nouveau works to the Art Deco years. Featured works include ornate vases, stylized animal sculptures, and boldly patterned functional glassware, all displaying a variety of techniques employed by the artists from blowing hot glass into iron cages to using acid to etch patterns deep into surfaces and trapping complex designs between layers to create three-dimensional drawings.

Each of the glass works featured in this exhibition was originally collected by contemporary glass artist David Huchthausen (born in 1951). An avid collector from a young age, Huchthausen started his collecting journey with stamps and baseball cards. Later, as he established himself as a major glass artist in the Pacific Northwest, he began collecting art objects. By donating his extraordinary collection to Museum of Glass, Huchthausen has ensured that the works featured in the exhibition will remain intact and serve as an invaluable educational resource for the glass movement.

Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection, organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA, will be on view through September 2, 2024. Take a deeper dive into the exhibition with one or more of the Hunter’s numerous exhibition-related events; stay in the know by following @HunterMuseum on Instagram and Facebook. Visit www.huntermuseum.org to learn more and plan your visit today!

Marketing support for this exhibition is generously provided by Chattanooga Tourism Company.

Exhibition-Related Events:

Thursday, May 23, 6-7:30 PM

Exhibition Opening

Be among the first to view our newest exhibition at the opening celebration! K-12 educators are invited early starting at 4pm to access a free professional development workshop. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Thursday, June 6, 4-8pm

Throwback Thursday

Join us for an evening of free admission to view Art Deco Glass and a showcase of local artisans who create pieces reminiscent of the styles and materials featured in the exhibit. Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Thursday, June 20, 6-7 PM