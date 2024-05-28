The Hunter Museum Presents New Flights Of Hope And Healing Mural

The Hunter Museum is excited to announce a new work of art on its campus as local artist Rondell Crier has created a 37-foot mural on the exterior of the museum’s east wing.

In addition to its permanent collection and rotating special exhibitions inside the museum, the Hunter showcases artwork in and around its plaza as well as the greater downtown area, both for the enjoyment of the community and to make art more a part of everyday life in our city.

Rondell Crier’s mural, Flights of Hope and Healing, joins the sculptural works that surround the museum, delighting passersby and museum visitors alike.

One of several Chattanooga muralists invited to apply for the mural commission at the Hunter, Rondell Crier was chosen for the commission because his proposal spoke directly to the museum’s goal of connecting people of every background to creativity, knowledge, and ideas.

As Hunter Museum Chief Curator Nandini Makrandi noted, “Rondell's proposal addresses the importance of interconnectedness and community – this is extremely important to the Hunter as we strive to provide a space for contemplation, conversation and inclusion.”

Featuring elements pertinent to the Hunter Museum’s location on the bluff, including stylized depictions of a sunset, a bird, and water, Flights of Hope and Healing highlights the restorative powers of nature and community healing. Using a combination of soft and hard lines, wooden appliqués, and details that break the rectangular shape of the wall, Rondell Crier creates a dynamic and engaging composition that catches the attention and imagination of passersby.

“This mural will be a powerful and symbolic public art piece that captures the celebration of societal transformation and collective growth," said Crier of the project. “In contemplating the idea of celebrating America, I see a diverse tapestry of values. Despite our many differences, we share a common identity—being human—and a shared responsibility to love one another, safeguarding the world we inhabit alongside other species.” Inspiring a shared responsibility to care for one another and the world, this is a work meant to help hope take flight.

Since moving to Chattanooga from New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Crier, a multimedia artist, has become a vital part of the local artist community, and his sculptures, murals and installations have contributed to the vibrant artistic fabric of the city. The artist’s practice regularly involves community collaboration, an integral element of this new artwork and also an important component of the Hunter’s mission.

The Hunter looks forward to sharing Flights of Hope and Healing with the thousands of pedestrians and cyclists who traverse the museum’s campus each year on the city’s popular Riverwalk. Stay tuned on Instagram and Facebook @HunterMuseum to be the first to know about the public programming coming soon focused on Rondell Crier and his mural. Meanwhile, check out this work for yourself during your next visit to the Hunter.