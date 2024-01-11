The Hunter Museum Unveils "Networked Nature" Exhibition Beginning Thursday, January 25

The Hunter Museum is pleased to announce its upcoming special exhibition Networked Nature from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation.

Opening the evening of January 25 at 6pm, this fascinating exhibition will feature a variety of digital and new media artworks that connect guests with nature’s creative energy and the human-made environment in innovative, often interactive ways.

From artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to real-time software, custom algorithms, and virtual environments, the featured artworks use groundbreaking technologies to examine the impact of human-made systems on the natural environment, contemplating both the harmony and chaos of this relationship.

Using the science of organisms, communities, and ecosystems as models, the artworks featured in Networked Nature are programmed using cutting-edge technology to mimic and expand upon the natural patterns of life. Similar to how groups of trees, fungi, insects, and animals communicate through signals and vast networks, the works in this exhibition turn to biological models to imitate nature. With interactive installations and mesmerizing video works, the digital art experience puts a new spin on the natural world as we know it.

For instance, in his captivating video Quantum Memories Nature Studies, Refik Anadol (whose work has recently been acquired by the Museum of Modern Art in New York and was also featured on The Sphere in Las Vegas) showcases the creative, image-making capacity of artificial intelligence. By prompting Google’s leading AI to generate new scenes of the natural world based on over 200 million publicly available images, Anadol collaborates with AI to create a video that reveals familiar yet otherworldly landscapes.

Another featured work, Madeline Hollander’s Heads/Tails is a custom-coded light installation, illuminated according to actual traffic data. Woven into the data are twenty-two driver behavior types (road rager, daydreamer, new driver, and so on), each programmed to interrupt the pattern at random. The resulting digital dance visually communicates the function and dysfunction of human-made systems.

Networked Nature, organized by the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation, will be on view through May 5, 2024. For a deeper dive into the exhibition, the Hunter will be hosting numerous exhibition-related events throughout the duration of the exhibition, so stay in the know on upcoming programs by following @HunterMuseum on Instagram and Facebook. Visit www.huntermuseum.org to learn more and plan your visit today!

Artwork by Carla Gannis, The Garden of Emoji Delights, 2014, single-channel 4k video monitor or projector, 33.75 x 60 in., minimum, runtime 5 minutes, 36 seconds (40-second loop). Collection of the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation, 2020.021. © Carla Gannis, courtesy of the Carl and Marilynn Thoma.

Exhibition-Related Events:

Thursday, January 25, 6-7:30 PM

Exhibition Opening

Be among the first to view our newest exhibition at the opening celebration! K-12 educators are invited early starting at 4pm to access a free professional development workshop. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Thursday, February 1, 4-8 PM

Throwback Thursday & Teen Art Show

Join us for an evening of free admission to view Networked Nature and our 3rd annual Teen Art Show, featuring artwork created by local teens and tweens inspired by the theme “Technology & Me.” Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Monday, February 5, 5:30-7:30 PM

Black Professionals @ the Hunter

Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a free celebration of community, culture, and connections. February’s BP@TH will kick off Black History Month with an exploration of Black artists featured in our special exhibit.

Thursday, February 15, 6-7 PM