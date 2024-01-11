The Hunter Museum Unveils "Networked Nature" Exhibition Beginning Thursday, January 25

The Hunter Museum is pleased to announce its upcoming special exhibition Networked Nature from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation.
Opening the evening of January 25 at 6pm, this fascinating exhibition will feature a variety of digital and new media artworks that connect guests with nature’s creative energy and the human-made environment in innovative, often interactive ways.
From artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to real-time software, custom algorithms, and virtual environments, the featured artworks use groundbreaking technologies to examine the impact of human-made systems on the natural environment, contemplating both the harmony and chaos of this relationship.
Using the science of organisms, communities, and ecosystems as models, the artworks featured in Networked Nature are programmed using cutting-edge technology to mimic and expand upon the natural patterns of life. Similar to how groups of trees, fungi, insects, and animals communicate through signals and vast networks, the works in this exhibition turn to biological models to imitate nature. With interactive installations and mesmerizing video works, the digital art experience puts a new spin on the natural world as we know it.
For instance, in his captivating video Quantum Memories Nature Studies, Refik Anadol (whose work has recently been acquired by the Museum of Modern Art in New York and was also featured on The Sphere in Las Vegas) showcases the creative, image-making capacity of artificial intelligence. By prompting Google’s leading AI to generate new scenes of the natural world based on over 200 million publicly available images, Anadol collaborates with AI to create a video that reveals familiar yet otherworldly landscapes.
Another featured work, Madeline Hollander’s Heads/Tails is a custom-coded light installation, illuminated according to actual traffic data. Woven into the data are twenty-two driver behavior types (road rager, daydreamer, new driver, and so on), each programmed to interrupt the pattern at random. The resulting digital dance visually communicates the function and dysfunction of human-made systems.
Networked Nature, organized by the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation, will be on view through May 5, 2024. For a deeper dive into the exhibition, the Hunter will be hosting numerous exhibition-related events throughout the duration of the exhibition, so stay in the know on upcoming programs by following @HunterMuseum on Instagram and Facebook. Visit www.huntermuseum.org to learn more and plan your visit today!
Artwork by Carla Gannis, The Garden of Emoji Delights, 2014, single-channel 4k video monitor or projector, 33.75 x 60 in., minimum, runtime 5 minutes, 36 seconds (40-second loop). Collection of the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation, 2020.021. © Carla Gannis, courtesy of the Carl and Marilynn Thoma.
Exhibition-Related Events:
Thursday, January 25, 6-7:30 PM
- Exhibition Opening
- Be among the first to view our newest exhibition at the opening celebration! K-12 educators are invited early starting at 4pm to access a free professional development workshop. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.
Thursday, February 1, 4-8 PM
- Throwback Thursday & Teen Art Show
- Join us for an evening of free admission to view Networked Nature and our 3rd annual Teen Art Show, featuring artwork created by local teens and tweens inspired by the theme “Technology & Me.” Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.
Monday, February 5, 5:30-7:30 PM
- Black Professionals @ the Hunter
- Chattanooga’s Black professionals are invited to a free celebration of community, culture, and connections. February’s BP@TH will kick off Black History Month with an exploration of Black artists featured in our special exhibit.
Thursday, February 15, 6-7 PM
- Art Wise: Carla Gannis
- Join us for a unique presentation with exhibition artist Carla Gannis, whose work uses animated emojis to digitally recreate the famous Hieronymus Bosch painting Garden of Earthly Delights, highlighting the human tendencies that have both remained and evolved over centuries. Free as part of Throwback Thursday; generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program. Art Wise programs are generously supported by Martha Mackey.
Thursday, February 22, 6-7PM
- Vision + Verse
- In response to our special exhibit’s featured artwork Black is the Color by Paul Stephen Benjamin, poets Marcus Ellsworth and Erika Roberts will perform with dancer Matty Dangerfield-Parker. Free and open to all.
Thursday, February 29, 6-7 PM
- Art Health & Climate Justice
- In partnership with CHI Memorial, this program offers an immersive experience that explores the intersection of art and climate justice as it impacts communities of color. Free and open to all.
Thursday, March 21, 6-7 PM
- Tech & Fashion
- This fashion show features local models styled by Chery Jordan and a conversation about the themes in the exhibition. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.
Saturday, March 23, 1-3 PM
- Mechanical Flying Birds at Reflection Riding
- Create your own mechanical birds using a simple circuit, then watch them soar in the wild. This workshop will be held at Reflection Riding. $25/adult ($20/member). Online registration required.
Thursday, April 11, 6-7:30 PM
- Create & Sip: Zoetropes
- Enjoy a glass of wine while making your own creation! Hunter staff will lead an exhibit tour followed by a how-to on creating a zoetrope (a cylinder with a sequence of images that rotates to reveal the illusion of motion). Open to anyone 21 and over. $25/adult ($20/member). Price includes all materials and one glass of wine. Online registration required.
Sunday, April 14, 2-4 PM
- Sunday Studio
- Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families, live performances and more inspired by our special exhibition. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.
Saturday, April 20, 1-2:30 PM
- Virtual Student Symposium: Technology & Identity
- Inspired by our special exhibition, the Hunter’s 11th Student Symposium features the work of nationwide undergraduate students exploring Technology & Identity, offering our virtual audience insight into the next generation of thought leaders. Free and open to all.