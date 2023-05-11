Townsend Atelier To Offer Summer Art Classes & Workshops For Adults And Teens

Summer will be in full swing in no time and taking an art class is a great way to beat the heat and learn something new.
Whether you are a beginner, a professional artist, or somewhere in between, Townsend Atelier is a place where you can experiment, learn, and grow.
All levels are welcome!
All classes below will be held in-person at Townsend Atelier, located in The Arts Building at 301 East 11th Street in Chattanooga, unless otherwise noted.
PAINTING THE STILL LIFE
TRY OIL PAINTING
- June 3 & 4
- Instructor: Dave Salerno
- 2 spots left!
- details | register
PRINTMAKING BOOTCAMP
- June 5-9
- For adults and ages 16+
- Instructor: Carrie Pendergrass
- details | sign up
SILK PAINTING DAY CAMP FOR GRADES 8-12
- June 13
- Instructor: Susanne Bowling
- details | sign up
LANDSCAPE FUNDAMENTALS
- June 15 & 15
- Instructor: Ann Currey
- this class is full
- add me to the wait list
OIL PAINTING 2
- June 10 & 11
- Instructor: Mia Bergeron
- this class is full
- add me to the wait list
OIL PAINTING BOOTCAMP FOR BEGINNERS
- July 17-21
- Instructor: Mia Bergeron
- just a few spots left!
- details | sign up
INSPIRATION: NURTURING THE WHY
- Sunday, July 30 from 10-1 with a follow up in October
- Instructor: Marc Boyson
- details | sign up
PORTRAIT SCULPTURE
- August 10-13
- Instructor: David Simon
- just 2 spots left!
- details | sign up
PORTRAIT DRAWING WITH PAN PASTEL
- August 26 & 27
- Instructor: Angela Cunningham
- details | sign up
Don't see the class for you? They have lots more classes on their website and we are adding new classes for 2024 each week so please visit www.townsendatelier.com for all the latest info.