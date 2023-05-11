Townsend Atelier To Offer Summer Art Classes & Workshops For Adults And Teens

Summer will be in full swing in no time and taking an art class is a great way to beat the heat and learn something new.  

Whether you are a beginner, a professional artist, or somewhere in between, Townsend Atelier is a place where you can experiment, learn, and grow. 

All levels are welcome! 

All classes below will be held in-person at Townsend Atelier, located in The Arts Building at 301 East 11th Street in Chattanooga, unless otherwise noted.  

PAINTING THE STILL LIFE

TRY OIL PAINTING 

PRINTMAKING BOOTCAMP 

SILK PAINTING DAY CAMP FOR GRADES 8-12

LANDSCAPE FUNDAMENTALS

OIL PAINTING 2 

OIL PAINTING BOOTCAMP FOR BEGINNERS 

INSPIRATION: NURTURING THE WHY 

  • Sunday, July 30 from 10-1 with a follow up in October
  • Instructor:  Marc Boyson
  • details | sign up

PORTRAIT SCULPTURE

PORTRAIT DRAWING WITH PAN PASTEL

Don't see the class for you? They have lots more classes on their website and we are adding new classes for 2024 each week so please visit www.townsendatelier.com for all the latest info. 

