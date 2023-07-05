Comedian & “Moonshiner” Killer Beaz Is Heading To The Comedy Catch

The Comedy Buzz is coming to Chattanooga to headline The Comedy Catch Thursday, July 13th, through Saturday, July 15th.

Killer Beaz is a Comedy Buzz of his own, but his new Amazon Prime series will be filming throughout the next month. The Comedy Buzz is a multimedia clean comedy network producing and distributing comedy content, including specials and series, podcasts, interviews, live productions, and more.

Beaz will leave Chattanooga, to film the first installments of the series. Beaz is also filming his eighth season of Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”. With four decades of comedy clubs and theatres, television, and radio, Killer Beaz is legendary in the comedy industry.

When asked, Beaz says about his shows, “I love the art of stand-up comedy! Having been given the opportunity to make people laugh and smile for all these years is truly a blessing!”

With thousands of radio, television, and stage appearances, Beaz has entertained millions throughout his career. He is an award-winning artist and has been signed with both Sony and Warner Brothers Records, and received reviews such as:

"Beaz is 'Killer!’" – Rolling Stone Magazine

“Killer Beaz lives up to his name, “Killing” his audience, night after night, show after show!” – Entertainment Today/Las Vegas, NV

“Killer Beaz has a universal appeal that makes him a crowd favorite!” – SHOWTIME/Reno, NV

Beaz’s show is always a big hit at The Grand Ole Opry, and he continues to make regular stops on the iconic stage. His next appearance is at The Comedy Catch in Chattanooga, Thursday through Saturday, July 13th - 15th at 7:30 PM. Tickets and information for the tour are available at www.KillerBeaz.com.