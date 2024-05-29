A Modern-Day Fairytale, “Prelude To A Kiss”, Opens At The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

A whirlwind romance undergoes the ultimate test in Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of Craig Lucas’s “Prelude to a Kiss” presented in the Circle Theatre June 7 through June 23, under the direction of Chuck Tuttle.

Set in the 1990s, the humorous story follows a couple, Peter and Rita, as they quickly fall in love and get married. At their wedding, the nervous bride receives a surprising kiss from a stranger that will forever change her life.

As the newlyweds honeymoon, Peter realizes that something is very wrong, causing him to find out what happened to his kind, yet apprehensive, wife and how he can reverse it before time runs out.

“Prelude to a Kiss,” written by Craig Lucas, marries the genres of romantic comedy and fantasy with a sprinkle of mystery that will leave audiences both entertained and emotionally fulfilled.

First presented on Broadway with Alec Baldwin and Mary-Louise Parker in the lead roles, the play received a Tony Award nomination for Best Play. In 1992, a film version premiered with Baldwin opposite Meg Ryan garnering rave reviews.

“This is a beautiful, sincere love story about two people who find each other, lose each other, and find each other again, with a ‘Twilight Zone’ kind of twist.” said Director Chuck Tuttle. “It asks the questions, Do we really know each other? What is the limit of love? and What is the meaning of 'for better or worse?"

Behind the clever dialogue, dreamy aesthetic, and paranormal plotline, Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production touches on the reality of commitment and the fear and vulnerability that comes with a deep connection to another person. Due to mature themes and adult language, this play is recommended for those ages 13 and above.

Led by Tuttle, the production team includes Liomar Mercedes Sosa as Scenic Designer; Autumn Hemmelgarn as Costume Designer; Nehemiah Daves as Lighting Designer; Jill Burgess as Stage Manager; and Joshua Presnall as Assistant Stage Manager.

The cast includes a set of CTC veterans and newcomers alike. Returning to the stage is Will Park as Peter; Annie Collins as Taylor; Amanda Medlin as Mrs. Boyle; James Lawson as Dr. Boyle; Jinny Jagoditsch as Dorothy; and Sydney Terfloth and Blaine Lindsey in the ensemble. Making their debut in “Prelude to a Kiss” is Brenna Clark as Rita, Javier Martinez as Tom/Waiter; Sarah Pearce as the Minister; Thom Ray as Julius; Matthew Gerski as Fred; Kendra Satterwhite as Leah; and Abie Palicki as a member of the ensemble.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this season. Each show represents a decade in the Theatre Centre’s history with “Prelude to a Kiss” representing the 1990s. Tickets for this production can be purchased online at TheatreCentre.com or by calling the Box Office Monday-Friday 10AM-2PM at 423.267.8534.