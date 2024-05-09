Area Schools Gather To Celebrate Musical Productions At The Jewel Awards

The Jewel Awards, Chattanooga’s high school musical theatre awards program, wraps up its pilot year with a celebration and awards ceremony.

Students and teachers from seven area schools will perform a musical number from their production and receive awards based on scoring completed by adjudicators who are professionals in the performing arts field.

The participating schools include Boyd-Buchanan School, Chattanooga Christian School, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, Christian Heritage School, East Hamilton High School, Grace Academy, and Signal Mountain Middle/High School.

Two students will win the title of Jimmy Awards Best Actor/Actress Nominee and will travel to New York City this summer to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in 51 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States.

Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships since its launch in 2009. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a rigorous theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals.

Nominees will spend ten days in New York City from Friday, June 14, 2024, through Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and their efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage.

The fifteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

Tickets to The Jewel Awards are available at www.tivolichattanooga.com/upcoming-events

The ceremony will take place in the Walker Theatre (upper level of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium), 399 McCallie Ave.