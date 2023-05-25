August Wilson’s Century Cycle Continues As The CTC Presents “The Piano Lesson”

Continuing the prolific August Wilson’s Century Cycle at Chattanooga Theatre Centre is The Piano Lesson, a dynamic, gripping tale of a family haunted by their past and wrestling with their future, opening June 9th and running through June 25th in the Circle Theatre.

The Piano Lesson tells the story of The Charles Family, living in 1930’s Pittsburgh. When Bernice’s brother, Boy Willie, comes back into town expecting to sell their family’s heirloom piano for the chance to purchase some land and jumpstart his financial future, she reminds him of the literal blood, sweat, and tears that went into the piano’s detailed carvings and why it can never be sold. Along with the siblings’ family and friends, the whole house transforms into a crucible for conflict over what should be done with the piano.

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of The Piano Lesson is the fourth installment of its pledge to produce Wilson’s entire canon of 10 plays portraying the African American experience through the 20th century, known as the American Century Cycle. This is the second of CTC’s August Wilson productions with guest director Alicia Haymer leading the cast of talented performers.

“I am so honored to have a second opportunity to work with The Chattanooga Theatre Centre, especially on another August Wilson production,” Said Haymer. ”The Piano Lesson’s themes of family heritage, complicated sibling relationships, and who has a right to what are relatable to most people. It's been great working with these actors and I can't wait for audiences to see them bring their characters to life.”

Haymer directs the cast of eight volunteer actors including Que Howard (Boy Willie), Octavius Lanier (Avery), Chris Mathis (Wining Boy), Jasmine Robinson (Grace), Donel Solomon (Lymon), LaFrederick Thirkil (Doaker), Cortney Warner (Bernice), and Tasonjia Colvin (Maretha). Along with the talented cast is the equally gifted production team with Lio Mercedes Sosa as Costume Designer and Scenic Designer Catherine Mantooth.

Performances take place Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting on Friday June 9th and ending on Sunday, June 25th. Thursday performances begin at 7:00PM; Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8:00PM; and Sunday performances begin at 2:30PM.

The production will be presented in the Mildred M. Montague Circle Theatre and contains adult language and mature themes.

Tickets are available at the CTC box office at (423) 267-8534 or online at TheatreCentre.com