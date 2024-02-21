Barking Legs Theater Presents "The Vagina Monologues" With A Unique Cast

Barking Legs Theater will present The Vagina Monologues by V (formerly Eve Ensler) directed and produced by Kashun Parks, March 8 through 10.

This renowned episodic comedy explores the experiences, sexuality, and violence of womanhood, told from the perspective of women of various ages and identities. A Chattanooga first, this production of The Vagina Monologues will feature an all Black female cast.

The Vagina Monologues has been performed across the world in over 48 languages, and touches on the universal themes of femininity, trauma, and relationships. The monologues, originally sourced from 200 author interviews, each voice a different perspective of the female experience.

Ranging from childhood discoveries to old age reflections, the stories told are as diverse as they are humorous and harrowing. Stories of childbirth, sexual violence, and body image remind audiences of the complicated interior lives of women - topics just as relevant as when The Vagina Monologues was first published in 1996.

"We are incredibly excited to present this electrifying rendition of The Vagina Monologues to our audience," says Kashun Parks, director of the production. "By weaving the infectious rhythms of hip hop into the fabric of the play, we are crafting a dynamic and immersive experience that not only amplifies the voices and stories of Black women but also celebrates their resilience, strength, and beauty."

Parks adds, "This production serves as a testament to the rich tapestry of femininity and the power of storytelling to provoke thought, inspire change, and foster a sense of unity within our community. Through this innovative approach, we invite audiences to join us in embracing the complexities, joys, and struggles of womanhood, and to walk away feeling empowered, enlightened, and deeply moved."

The creative team includes Marvin Parks (Stage Manager and Assistant Producer), Grace Holtz and William Johnson (Photographers), and Ryan Lasko (Lighting Designer).

The Vagina Monologues will be performed at Barking Legs Theater, located at 1307 Dodds Avenue, March 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. on March 9 and 10. Tickets can be purchased at Barking Legs Theater, or by visiting barkinglegs.org/ourevents/the-vagina-monologues. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for students and starving artists.

This show is recommended for mature audiences or those 18+.