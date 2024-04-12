Blank Page Theatre Co. Presents See Rock City Atop Lookout Mountain

Blank Page Theatre Company will present Arlene Hutton’s critically acclaimed See Rock City at Covenant College’s Sanderson Auditorium on April 25 - 27.

Set during the final years of WWII in small-town Kentucky, See Rock City tells the heartfelt story of newlyweds, Raleigh and May, as they struggle to find their place in an ever-changing world.

Hutton transports audiences to WWII Kentucky with her richly detailed characters and thoughtfully crafted setting. She is a master at using slice-of-life Americana to explore the deep truths of relationships and identity. Her language is simple and natural in its form, yet poetic in its rhythms, imagery, and tone.

“It’s not every day you come across writing that so deftly captures the human heart. And when that writing is brought to life, it’s such a magical experience,” says director Jonathan Goff, “These actors in particular have done incredible work bringing truth and nuance to their performances, and they’re such a joy to watch!”

The cast includes Sammie Waller as May, Matthew Mindeman as Raleigh, Amy Sue Upton as

Mrs. Gill, and Claire Slavovsky as Mrs. Brummett. This tight-knit group have worked together for years on various projects; Waller and Mindeman even performed as May and Raleigh previously in Blank Page’s production of Last Train to Nibroc a year and a half ago. Members of the creative team include Jonathan Goff as Director, Sara Satterfield as Stage Manager, and Amy Sue Upton pulling double duty as Scenic Designer.

You can catch See Rock City at Covenant College’s Sanderson Auditorium (9901 Scenic Hwy,

Lookout Mountain, GA 30750) on April 25, 26, and 27 at 7:30 PM, with a matinee on April 27 at

2 PM. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at brownpapertickets.com/event/6274529. Tickets are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for students.