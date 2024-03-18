Broadway Cabaret Comes To The J

Nothing says spring like joyful voices. On Sunday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m. celebrate the season by listening to nine unique voices.

Solos, duets and group songs from sixteen musicals will be accompanied by pianist and Grammy award-winning composer Michael Huseman. Included are renditions by Beth McClary-Wolford, known for her songs from the local production of Hello Dolly.

In this time of concerns and conflict, the Jewish community believes in celebrating the joy of life. The Broadway Cabaret is one program this spring that encourages joy regardless of age. The youngest performer is fourteen. A couple of elder performers ae in their eighties.

The cost to attend is $15 per person and includes wine, beer, beverages, and tasty tidbits made in the Federation’s kitchen. The Jewish Cultural Center is located at 5461 North Terrace Road.

To purchase tickets, visit www.jewishchattanooga.com. For more information call (423) 493-0270.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.