Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Returns For One Night Only At The Granfalloon

The Granfalloon proudly presents the return of the long-running Carpetbagger's Comedy Night for one special show as part of Chattanooga’s MainX24 celebration.

For three years, Carpetbagger’s Comedy brought together NYC comics with Southeast favorites and regularly drew sold-out audiences. The show recently closed, but is coming back for this special night.

The Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night showcases a diverse lineup of seasoned comedians from North and South on Saturday, December 2nd at 9:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance at CarpetbaggersComedy.com or $24 at the door (cash or Venmo).

Tickets also include the Pre-Show Magic Show (9-9:30pm). Seating takes place between 9:00-9:30pm while close-up magic is performed right at the seats by local illusionist Artifice. Plus, crepes will be served all night.

Meet the December 2nd Comedians:

Mandal is an Atlanta based comedian who’s appeared on Adult Swim, Netflix is a Joke radio, and Don’t Tell Comedy. He has opened for comedians such as Tig Notaro, Rory Scovel, and Donnell Rawrlings. He has also performed in Accidental Comedy Festival, Memphis Comedy Festival, and Laughing Skull Comedy Festival.

Rich Happel is a New York City based comedian who performs regularly in New York City’s comedy clubs and alternative rooms. Rich recently appeared in the Laughing Devil Comedy Festival and has been featured on Barstool Sports.

Hayley Ellman is based out of Atlanta and charms audiences across the country with her balance of sincere, satirical, and silly. She was inspired to start writing and performing stand-up after watching the likes of Bill Cosby, Woody Allen, Louis CK, and other talented perverts. She still hasn't figured out how to tell people who her biggest influences are anymore. The Atlanta Journal Constitution referred to her comedy as "cerebral and sardonic."

Donnie Marsh is a Chattanooga comedian who mixes original songs with absurdist and insightful humor. Besides being the founder and producer of The Lookout Comedy Festival, he also co-stars in “Amen Cul de Sac,” a parody of his evangelical upbringing where he plays a deeply earnest pastor who doesn’t realize he’s actually leading a cult. If he could take the stage with anyone, alive or dead, it would be Maria Bamford. Alive.

Patrick Cuttle is new to the Chattanooga comedy scene, but has quickly become an audience favorite. He recently appeared on Don’t Tell Comedy and frequently performs at The Comedy Catch and all around the Southeast.

Jeff Greenspan (Your host from Chattanooga - by way of New York City) Before moving south, Jeff was a regular at New York City’s Gotham Comedy Club and Stand Up NY. He’s appeared on Netflix and Amazon, and recently performed at the prestigious Limestone Comedy Festival. Jeff’s also been behind many humorous (and questionably legal) comedic projects shared by millions online and covered extensively by the press.

Tickets for the Carpetbagger's Comedy Night are available for $20 in advance at CarpetbaggersComedy.com or for $24 at the door with cash or Venmo.

Due to the high demand for this event, it’s best to secure tickets early to avoid disappointment.