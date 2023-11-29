Celebrate The Holiday Season With “SCROOGE! The Musical” At Chattanooga Theatre Centre

A musical retelling of the classic Dickens tale comes to The Scenic City as Chattanooga Theatre Centre proudly presents “SCROOGE! The Musical” in the Mainstage Theatre December 8th through December 31st.

With book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, best known for his work on “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory,” and directed by Mark Krawczyk, this magical holiday production will feel as fresh as it is timeless.

“SCROOGE! The Musical” was presented for the first time as a 1971 film starring Albert Finney as Ebenezer Scrooge. After four Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe win for Finney’s performance, a stage musical opened in the United Kingdom and traveled to Broadway in 2004.

The nostalgic story follows the miserly curmudgeon Ebeneezer Scrooge on Christmas Eve when he is visited by three ghosts who take him on a journey to his past, present, and his abysmal future – that is, if he doesn’t change his frozen heart. Filled with songs that lift the spirit and bright vibrant characters, the CTC rendition of the well-known tale of redemption is sure to create lasting holiday memories for decades to come.

“Our production of 'SCROOGE! The Musical' transports you to a steely, urban London,” said director Mark Krawczyk. “Like a page from the era's most cherished artists, the world on stage comes to life through the actors' vivid portrayal, their vibrant period costumes, and the captivating interplay of dynamic lighting. As you watch, you'll experience the transformation of this cold, modern world into a place where empathy and compassion prevail, much like the heart and soul painted by the brush of the era's masterful illustrators.”

Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s “SCROOGE! The Musical” is presented in the Mainstage Theatre Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting December 8th and running through December 31st with a break in performances during the weekend before Christmas.

The cast includes Joel Martin in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Jasmine Robinson as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Dawn Hendrix as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Jamie Gienapp as The Ghost of Christmas Future, and Joshua Harshman as Jacob Marley. Members of the Cratchit Family are played by Jason Russell, Jeni B. Elliott, Adrianna Betbeze, Naomi Elliott, Jack Shurr, Piper Elliott, and Bea Burbank.

Noah Fernandez and Max Sanders play young adult and child versions of Ebenezer Scrooge, and the cast is rounded out by Julia Peacock, Joshua Presnall, Thomas Sykes, Christian Smith, Star Howard, Ethan Leon, Heath Locke, Jordan McCarter, Sydney Terfloth, David “Coleman” McClain, Haley Roe, Sage Harshman, Tessa Kelly, and Meri-Madeline.

The extraordinarily talented production team is led by Mark Krawczyk with music direction by Joshua Harshman, choreography by Cathie Kasch, technical direction and set design by Adam Miecielica, costume design by Randy Forester, light design by Alex Miller-Long, and sound design by Jackie Box with Jay Echols as Stage Manager and Cecilia Mantel as Assistant Stage Manager.

Tickets for “SCROOGE! The Musical” range from $22 to $32 and can be purchased online at theatrecentre.com or by calling the box office at 423.267.8534 Monday through Friday 10:00AM-2:00PM.