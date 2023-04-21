Chattanooga Ballet Hosts A Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park On May 6

After a successful season on stage in Chattanooga and across the southeast, Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to host Ballet in the Park, a celebration of dance that is free to the public on May 6 at 3 pm in Coolidge Park.

Ballet in the Park is an opportunity to experience all that CHA Ballet offers the community! From the professional company to how students are trained in the art of ballet, this event will have something for everyone. All are welcome to enjoy children's crafts and activities, a public ballet class for all ages, food trucks, and performances by the professional company, the School Ensemble, and the Making Moves program.

Guests will be invited to find a spot at the barre at 3pm to help us create the largest public ballet class ever to take place in Chattanooga. No experience is necessary to participate, as young and old, seasoned dancers and first-timers, experience the power of dance together.

The public ballet class will be followed by an activity for children to learn how story telling can be incorporated into choreography. Children will be invited on stage to act out a story after learning specific movements to associate with certain words or phrases as the story is read.

The grande finale will be a 4 pm performance featuring works by the professional company with performance highlights from this year’s season, which will include classical and contemporary works. The performance will also feature students from CHA Ballet’s School Ensemble, the performance group based out of the school, and a special presentation by the after-school Making Moves program that takes place at The Bethlehem Center.

In line with CHA Ballet’s vision to facilitate accessibility to world class dance, the company and students are excited to share all the ways that CHA Ballet serves the community and the region through this special experience.