Chattanooga Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty And A New Work By Dwight Rhoden

The Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to present Sleeping Beauty & a New Work by Dwight Rhoden on Saturday, April 6 at 6 pm and Sunday, April 7 at 3 pm at UTC’s Fine Arts Center.

The enchanting classical ballet, Sleeping Beauty, combines lavish costumes and the great Tchaikovsky score with the energy of CHA Ballet’s professional company. This will be followed with a work by Dwight Rhoden of Complexions Contemporary Ballet.

This is a wonderful opportunity for Chattanooga audiences to see a piece by this legendary choreographer, named “one of the most sought out choreographers of the day” by the New York Times.

“I know our audience will enjoy the different styles and tones of these two works and that the evening will showcase our incredible artists at their best. If you have never seen ballet before or are a longtime fan, this show will be something that will leave an impression that will stay with you,” shared CHA Ballet’s CEO/Artistic Director, Brian McSween.

Staged by CHA Ballet’s CEO/Artistic Director, the production of Sleeping Beauty will be an abridged one-act version of the classic story, featuring the professional company and advanced level dancers from CHA Ballet’s School. This classic story ballet will appeal to young fans of the traditional story and classical ballet fans alike, each bringing their unique style, perspective, and inspiration. Their works have been seen and lauded on stages around the world and now are being seen for the first time here in Chattanooga.

Dwight Rhoden will bring his unique style and perspective to ballet performed as a principal dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. In 1994, Rhoden and legendary dancer Desmond Richardson co-founded Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Together they have brought their unique brand of contemporary dance to the world for nearly two decades. CCB is widely considered as “America’s Original Multicultural Dance Company”, and is celebrated for its pioneering spirit, and the building of a universal brand that continues to challenge traditional ideas, and redefine possibilities in the dance arena.

“We are very excited to have this internationally recognized choreographer working with us this year,” McSween remarks. “Dwight Rhoden’s work will provide our artists with excellent material and inspiration while also providing our community with incredible beauty and entertainment. Typically, you would need to travel out of town to see his works, so having this performed in Chattanooga is a wonderful, not to be missed, opportunity.”

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty range from $20-$40 and be purchased at www.chaballet.org or by calling (423) 757-5580.