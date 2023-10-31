Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And The New Companion Event, Land Of Sweets

Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to announce its highly-anticipated production of The Nutcracker. Performances of the holiday classic will be held from December 8 – 10 at the Memorial Auditorium, presented by Southeastern Trust.

“One of Chattanooga Ballet’s favorite ways to serve our community is through our annual production of The Nutcracker,” said Brian McSween, CEO/Artistic Director. “We are excited to be returning to Soldier and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. We have some wonderful new additions to the production this year as we continually grow the artistic experience of the performances. Chattanooga Symphony and Opera will be returning to join us along with the ballet stars of tomorrow performing alongside our incredible professional company. Chattanooga Ballet is Chattanooga’s company, world class ballet for a world class city.”

Gather loved ones and prepare to be transported to a magical world as Chattanooga Ballet’s professional company and over 200 students from the Chattanooga community bring to life the timeless story of Clara and her enchanting journey through the Land of Sweets where dreams come to life. With dazzling choreography, exquisite new costumes and sets , a live children's chorus, and the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera performing live, this production promises to be a visually stunning treat for all the senses. Audiences will make unforgettable memories experiencing this treasured local tradition.

“What would the holidays be without the beauty and spirit of The Nutcracker?” Southeastern Trust’s CEO, Bart Rolen noted. “Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our clients to the community at-large. Chattanooga Ballet’s dedication to serve through the power of dance includes performance, education, and community impact. We are proud to support their efforts.”

This year, Chattanooga Ballet will also debut a new Nutcracker companion event, “Land of Sweets” on Sunday, December 3 from 2 pm - 4 pm at the Read House Silver Ballroom.

Upon entering the beautiful Silver Ballroom, you will be transported into the magical Land of Sweets! Guests will enjoy interactive activities, character photo opportunities, a live reading of The Nutcracker story, and of course, plenty of sweet treats! This family-friendly celebration will be the perfect kick-off to the holiday season before coming to see “The Nutcracker” the following weekend. All proceeds support Chattanooga Ballet's mission to serve through the power of dance.

Tickets for The Nutcracker range from $19-$85 and be purchased at www.tivolichattanooga.com or by calling (423) 757-5580. And tickets for Land of Sweets are $50 for adults and $25 for children and can be purchased at www.chaballet.org