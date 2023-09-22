Chattanooga Ballet's Art/Contour At UTC’s Fine Arts Center On October 21 And 22

After a record-breaking year for ticket sales and two sold out performances of a co-billed production with Kyiv City Ballet, Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to open its performance season with four exciting new contemporary ballet works in its production of ART/CONTOUR on October 21 and 22 at UTC’s Fine Arts Center.

“All of the works on this program are created to maximize and play with the lines of our dancers,” said CHA Ballet’s CEO/Artistic Director, Brian McSween. “That is why we chose the title ART/CONTOUR. The shapes of the bodies, the formations on stage, the use of classical ballet steps done in new and adventurous ways makes a wonder for the eyes. I know our audience will enjoy the different styles and tones of the works and that the evening will showcase our incredible artists at their best. If you have never seen ballet before or are a longtime fan, this show will be something that will leave an impression that will stay with you.”

The production will feature four unique contemporary ballets by four renowned choreographers, including former NYC Ballet Dancer Silas Farley, Boston Ballet’s My’Kal Stromile, Autumn Eckman of Kennesaw State University, and CHA Ballet’s CEO/Artistic Director, Brian McSween. Audiences are in for a treat as these world-class artists share these exciting new works on the Chattanooga stage.

After dancing in works by Balanchine and Christopher Wheeldon at NYC Ballet, Silas Farley, is now a dance educator and nationally renowned choreographer with works at Houston Ballet, Washington Ballet, and NYC Ballet.

My’Kal Stromile joined Boston Ballet in 2019 after attending The Julliard School and has danced premier roles by the dance world’s most renowned choreographers. He has been recognized for his choreography throughout his dance career, and will also be setting a new work on Boston Ballet this season.

“We are very excited to have nationally and internationally recognized choreographers working with us this year, which was made possible through the generous support of the Montague Performing Arts Fund,” McSween remarks. “These choreographers will provide our artists with excellent material, feedback, and inspiration while also providing our community with incredible beauty and entertainment. Typically, you would need to travel out of town to see these artists, so having them in Chattanooga is a wonderful, not to be missed, opportunity.”

Tickets for the performances on October 21 at 6 pm and on October 22 at 3 pm range from $25 -$35 and can be purchased at www.chaballet.org