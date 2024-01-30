Chattanooga Festivals Of Black Arts & Ideas Presents A Special Performance Of The Color Purple

The Chattanooga Festivals Of Black Arts & Ideas: August Wilson Playmaker’s Festival is proud to present the original cast from the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s award-winning production of The Color Purple.

Join us as we Left Every Voice in celebration of Black History Month with an unforgettable evening. You will be moved by the powerful story and mesmerizing performances that will leave you inspired and uplifted.

DATE: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Don't miss your final chance in Chattanooga to witness this incredible production in person. Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Celie, Nettie, and Shug Avery as they navigate love, hope, and self-discovery. With its soul-stirring music and heartfelt performances, THE COLOR PURPLE promises to be an evening of pure magic.

This will be a concert version performance, which is a performance without many of the elements of the original set design or costumes, but with ALL the music, theatrical interaction between actors; dialogue and choreography.

Our dream is to pack The Historic Howard School theatre the likes of which Chattanooga has NEVER seen. Get your tickets NOW! and be a part of this extraordinary and historical event. Get ready to experience the beauty and resilience of the human spirit in a way that will stay with you long after the final curtain falls.