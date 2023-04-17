Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents "The Cake" Opening Friday In The Circle Theatre

The Cake has the makings for trouble and all the ingredients for fun.

In this thought-provoking comedy written by Bekah Brunstetter, writer/producer of the hit show "This Is Us," you'll find heart, humor, and a hunger for more. But be warned, this show may look sweet, but it is NOT for children!*

Della makes cakes, not judgment calls. Those she leaves to her husband. But when the girl she helped raise comes back home to North Carolina to get married, and the fiancé is actually a fiancée, this bubbly but conservative baker’s life gets turned upside down. She can’t really make a cake for a same-sex wedding, can she?

Find out when you come see The Cake, directed by Scott Dunlap, running from April 21st through May 7th at Chattanooga Theatre Centre.

Starring Lisa Cash as Della, Keith Cash as Tim, Morgan Perez as Jen, E'tienne Easley as Macy, Dawn Hendrix as Martha, and Tim Newland as George.

