Cirque Du Soleil's Spectacular OVO Is Coming To McKenzie Arena

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to announce its return to Chattanooga with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO.

An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects, a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting selected insect species' unique personalities and abilities, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance.

For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated into the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.

Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in 40 different countries.

OVO will perform in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at the McKenzie Arena from October 3rd to October 6th.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, October 3rd: 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, October 4th: 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 5th: 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 6th: 1:00 p.m. ET

Tickets are now available online exclusively for Cirque Club members. Membership is free—sign up at cirqueclub.com.

General ticket sales begin June 10 at 10 a.m. ET at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.