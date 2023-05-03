Class Is In Session For Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s Final Youth Theatre Production Of The Season

Based on the popular children’s book by Harry Allard, the play Miss Nelson is Missing!, will be performed at Chattanooga Theatre Centre May 12th through May 21st.

When a class of misbehaving students meets the scary substitute who replaces their tenderhearted teacher Miss Nelson, they learn very quickly that they need to find the educator they wronged and make up for their bad behavior before the dreaded Miss Swamp assigns them more homework and makes their lives totally miserable.

A delightfully wacky script and the talent of twenty cast members ranging in age from 10- to 17-years-old illustrate the classic lesson of not knowing what you have until it’s gone.

“Miss Nelson is Missing! is a great pairing of a favorite children's book with very talented young people resulting in fun, laugh-out-loud performances for the entire family,” says Director Rodney Van Valkenburg. “The show will be enjoyed by all ages and will also really resonate with adults.”

The two casts of young actors include Marydee Barnett, Libby Brown, Reagan Brown, Bea Burbank, Haley Butler, Piper Elliot, Zoey Fesperman, Phoebe Gilligan, Claire James, Ephraim James, Henry James, Penny James, Maddie Jefferson, Lucy Martin, Allie Shaw, Evie Sneckenburerger, Jordan Quigley, Keegan White, Parker Williams, and Hillman Withers with Will James and Lily Obal stage managing.

Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

The play will be presented in the Mainstage Theatre.

For tickets, call the CTC box office at 423-267-8534 or visit TheatreCentre.com.