Comedian Brian Regan Headlines The Walker Theatre Next Tuesday

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”

Find out for yourself when he comes to Chattanooga to headline The Walker Theatre this coming Tuesday, June 18.

Brian co-stars in three seasons of Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, which moved to Netflix on January 1, 2024 and has been in the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix for three weeks. Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser.

Brian received praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family. The series’ first two seasons aired on AT&T’s Audience Network before moving to Amazon Prime to premiere the third season.

On February 23, 2021, Brian premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater in Utah. Brian’s first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, premiered to rave reviews on November 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

Brian stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

Brian made his London debut on February 2, 2019 at The Leicester Square Theatre and he made his Kennedy Center debut with two sold-out shows on March 21 & 22, 2019. He appeared at Carnegie Hall on November 11, 2017 following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Brian’s tour has included visits to Denver’s legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 12,500-seat EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City.

In 2015, Brian made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brian is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.

Brian made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film, Top Five, and he is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is now streaming on Netflix. Brian also has eight hour-long comedy releases.

