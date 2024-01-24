Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Begins Their 2024 Season With A Series Of Short Plays

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga begins their 2024 Season of “New Beginnings” after the success of “Crawlspace: A True Crime Musical”, with “Short Attention Span Theatre”.

Short Attention Span Theatre was originally produced by ETC in 2009 at the St Andrews Center location in Highland Park. At that time it was eight short plays, no real connection of theme or content. Over the years however, it has developed into a fully fleshed out series with seven talented playwrights, a cohesive theme and a night of entertainment. The plays showcased this year are:

WORDS TO THAT EFFECT by F.J. Hartland: an heirloom piece of jewelry finds a new purpose connecting mother to son even though life's journey has separated them.

ROSA AND LEO by Adam Szudrich: Leo, in need of a new beginning, calls old flame Rosa for a second chance.

BLACK, WHITE, AND RED ALL OVER by Daniel Prillaman: Terrence, a penguin, gets a new take on existence when he meets someone that looks like him, but isn't.

THREE SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT by John Mabey: On New Year's Eve, Bonnie confronts Father Time, they both get new beginnings right as the clock strikes midnight.

THE GOD PART by Dana Leslie Goldstein: Leah and Matthew, each with their own trauma, meet each other in a support group.

MOTHERS AND OTHER STRANGERS by F.J. Hartland: Ethan tries very hard to remind Grace of her beginnings, but he comically struggles.

TO FIX A DINOSAUR by Emma Rund: A doctor who has had enough of tragedy and a mother looking to find some relief from her son's tragic state collide in a stairwell where they both discover new outlooks on their situations.

SEAL ISLAND by John Patrick Bray: Claire finds her new beginning on Seal Island, but only after she closes a previous chapter and opens herself up to fantastic possibilities.

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga is a 501c3 non-profit organization which serves to culturally enrich the Chattanooga landscape through compensated opportunities for artists and unique experiences for audiences. Since 2007, ETC has presented more than 100 productions, toured locally and nationally, and partnered with several area non-profits in the creation of programming that benefits our great city. Our goal is simple; to create a living wage regional theatre that introduces the complexities and vastness of our craft through meaningful experiences that are reflective and personal for both the artist and audience.

Short Attention Span Theatre opens at Rivermont Presbyterian Church on Friday, February 2nd and runs through Saturday, February 17th.

Tickets are on Sale now: www.ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com

Thurs. Fri. and Sat. Performances are at 7:30pm with Sunday performances at 2:30pm

General Admission is $18

Thursday the 17th is Pay What You Can while seating is available