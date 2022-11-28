“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” Takes A Madcap Romp Through The Holidays At The CTC

Get out your ugly Christmas sweaters because the Chattanooga Theatre Centre has something totally irreverent for under your tree.

What begins as another annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL (for the umpteenth time) soon devolves into a wacky look at all our beloved holiday classics in the mashup comedy EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!), coming to the Circle Theatre stage December 2-18.

In this clever free-for-all by Michael Carleton, James Fitzgerald and John Alvarez, five actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop culture, and every carol ever sung.

Another CHRISTMAS CAROL? Humbug! Why tell one classic Christmas story when you can tell them all? Lampooning everything from Dickens to Dr. Seuss and fruitcake to Frosty, this one-size-fits-all ugly Christmas sweater of a comedy takes you on a non-stop madcap tour of all your holiday favorites.

Directed by Scott Dunlap, the cast showcases the comedic talents of Tae Brasel, Jamie Gienapp, Dawn Hendrix, Magge Hudgins, and Marcus Wagner. Jill Burgess is the stage manager.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. There will be a Thursday performance on December 15 at 7 p.m.

The show is appropriate for ages 13 and up.

For tickets, call the CTC box office at 423.267.8534 or visit TheatreCentre.com.