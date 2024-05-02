Explore The Big Blue World With “Finding Nemo, Jr.” At The Theatre Centre

Dive into an underwater adventure like no other as the Chattanooga Theatre Centre proudly presents Disney · Pixar's “Finding Nemo, Jr.” May 10 through May 19, 2024.

This beloved story of friendship and courage is the final Youth Theatre production in CTC’s 100th Season and will be performed by two talented casts of young people in the Mainstage Theatre.

Based on the 2003 Disney · Pixar film, “Finding Nemo, Jr.” is a musical adaptation complete with music and lyrics by the award-winning songwriters of Disney’s “Frozen” and “Coco,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Audiences may recognize some of the songs from Disney World’s production of the show performed within Animal Kingdom.

In addition to new music, this production will include the use of puppetry to bring the familiar characters to life onstage in an entertaining and innovative reimagining of the popular movie.

The story focuses on Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, who lives in the Great Barrier Reef and his son Nemo who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Australia, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean.

With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin, and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

The production team includes Scott Dunlap as Director and Production Designer, Michael Dexter as Music Director, and Marie Dance as Choreographer. Together, the team leads two casts that will alternate performances throughout the run of the show.

The Ebb Cast includes Marydee Barnett (Ensemble); Brian Burkett (Nigel); Sedona Crawford (Ensemble); Jourdyn Drake (Ensemble); Gavin Hall (Professor Ray); Tomiaya Harrison (Gurgle); Greyson Hinton (Sheldon); Claire Hout (Peach); Claire James (Dory); Ephraim James (Ensemble); Penny James (Bubbles); Will James (Ensemble); Madison Jefferson (Ensemble); Maya McCain (Bloat); Meadow Medina (Pearl); Nico Medina (Squirt); Roman Medina (Marlin); Izzy Osborn (Ensemble); Linc Perkins (Gill); Christiana Russell (Coral/Scuba Dancer); Zoie Snyder (Tad); Montrell Tucker Jr. (Nemo); Weston Whitmire (Chum); Will Whitmire (Anchor); and Parker Williams (Bruce/Crush) with Henry James as the stage manager.

The Flow Cast includes Willow Berestecky (Bubbles); Haley Butler (Peach); James Derrick (Professor Ray); Jubilee Elliott (Coral/Scuba Dancer); Naomi Elliott (Pearl); Piper Elliott (Ensemble); Ada Gann (Dory); Josephine Hunter (Gurgle); Jude Hunter (Gill); Walter Kussman (Tad); Liam Mangan-Lamb (Nigel); Kaleb McClain (Nemo); Garrett McCoy (Ensemble); Aarian McCrary (Ensemble); Jocelyn Neighbors (Ensemble); Chandler Noland (Squirt); Oliver Petty (Marlin); Jack Pfeifer (Anchor); Caitlin Russell (Ensemble); Max Sanders (Sheldon); Jack Schurr (Bruce/Crush); Sam Sieg (Ensemble); Will Von Gremp (Chum); and Hillman Withers (Bloat) with Dalton Williams as the Stage Manager.

Disney · Pixar’s “Finding Nemo, Jr.” represents the 2000s in Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season of shows.

Public performances are May 10 at 7:30PM, May 11 at 2:30PM, May 12 at 2:30PM, May 17 at 7:30PM, May 18 at 2:30PM, and May 19 at 2:30PM. School performances are scheduled for May 14, 15, 16, and 17 at 9:30AM and 11:30AM.

Tickets can be purchased online at theatrecentre.com or by calling the Box Office Monday-Friday 10:00AM-2:00PM. Tickets for school performances must be purchased through the Box Office.