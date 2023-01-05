Hold Onto Your Bonnets, Pride & Prejudice Is Coming To The Chattanooga Theatre Centre

This isn’t your grandmother’s Jane Austen!

Bold, surprising, and boisterous, this stage adaptation explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect – or imperfect – match in life.

The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?

Austen’s novel gets a deliciously antic sensibility when it comes to the Circle Theatre stage January 27 and running through February 12.

Appropriate for all ages.

Tickets are available at (423) 267-8534 or by clicking here.