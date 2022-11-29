Kickoff The Spirit Of The Holidays At The Mars Theatre With A Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens' holiday classic about a wealthy miser who reclaims his humanity with the guidance of three Christmas ghosts will open Friday, Dec. 9 for a one-weekend run at the Mars Theatre.

The story focuses on the personal redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge, a cruel and wealthy miser who receives Christmas Eve visits from three Christmas ghosts. These ghosts take Scrooge on a pilgrimage through his life, and into his future, in order to convince him to turn from his bitterness and embrace his fellow man.

The theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga. Performances at Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.BAPshows.com or at the box office. Doors open 30 minutes before show time.