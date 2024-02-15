Mind-Blowing Secrets About Dragons Revealed In The Theatre Centre’s Next Production

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Youth Theatre is proud to present a delightful production of "Dragons Love Tacos," based on the beloved children's books by Adam Rubin.

This family-friendly play will run Fridays through Sundays from February 23rd to March 3rd in the Mainstage Theatre. Two casts of young actors will alternate performances for an extended dose of dragon-sized fun.

"Dragons Love Tacos" follows the journey of a young boy and his dog as they discover the culinary preferences of these mythical creatures. Filled with humor, catchy tunes, dance breaks, juggling, cartwheels, and plenty of taco-related mischief, this production is sure to be a favorite of every young dragon enthusiast in town.

“This hilarious play will be exciting for not only fans of the book, but anyone who enjoys silly adventures,” said director Annie Collins. “Dragons love to party, and this production will bring the party to you as a boy and his dog learn the mind-blowing secrets of dragons. If you want to know what could possibly go wrong during a taco party, you'll have to come see for yourself!”

Two sets of talented young performers will alternate performance dates. The Queso Cast includes Clark Truett, Max Truett, Annelise Hagan, Zoey Fesperman, Emina Foderingham, Phoebe Gilligan, Zoie Snyder, Roman Medina, and Isa Baez with Noa Hammond as Assistant Stage Manager. The Guacamole Cast includes Ben Williams, Dalton Williams, Olivia Williams, Finley Aune, Gavin Hall, Claire Hout, Ta’Lea Robinson, Aarian McCrary, and Melina Stafford with Weston Whitmire as Assistant Stage Manager.

Both casts are led by Director Annie Collins, Choreographer Mary Eliza Hendricks, and Stage Manager Christiana Russell. The creative team bringing the production to life includes Liomar Mercedes Sosa as Costume Designer, Scott Dunlap as Light and Sound Designer, and Adam Miecielica as Technical Director.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this season. Each show represents a decade in the Theatre Centre’s history with “Dragons Love Tacos” representing the 2010s. Tickets range from $10 to $12.50 and can be purchased online at theatrecentre.com or by calling the Box Office at 423.267.8534 Monday through Friday 10AM-2PM.