Nationally Known Carolyn Dorfman Dance To Perform At UTC’s Fine Arts Center

Carolyn Dorfman Dance, a New York based, nationally known contemporary company, will celebrate its 40th year with a community performance in Chattanooga on Thursday, May 11.

The performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. at UTC’s Fine Arts Center. General admission tickets are $20 and available on the UTC Fine Arts website, or on-site at 6:00 p.m..

The performance will tell the story of the Holocaust and the survival of a people through dance and narration, in conjunction with local stories. Carolyn Dorfman is known as a creator of evocative dances that reflect her concerns about the human condition.

She is interested in creating “worlds” into which the audience can enter. Hailed as the consummate storyteller, she uses an interdisciplinary and intercultural approach on stage. More information about Carolyn Dorfman Dance is available on the company website www.carolyndorfman.dance.

In addition to Carolyn Dorfman Dance, the performance will include community dancers from Ballet Espirit, Barger Academy of Fine Arts, Verbe from Baylor School, Project Motion from Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts, Eastside Elementary School, Terpsichord from Girls Preparatory School, Pop-Up Project youth program at Shepard Community Center and Eastside Elementary.

Community dancers created new works with Carolyn Dorfman over an eight-month period both in person and via Zoom as part of the performance. A Carolyn Dorfman Dance community residency takes place May 5 – May 13 at various sites in Chattanooga.

This performance is part of the Legacy Project which is sponsored in parts by ArtsBuild, the Weldon F. Osborne Foundation, the Tennessee Holocaust Commission, Barking Legs Theater, the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga and local sponsors.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.