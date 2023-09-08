North Meets South As The Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Returns To The Granfalloon

The Granfalloon and Nooga Nights proudly present the Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night on September 15th.

This long-running comedy showcase, which frequently draws a standing-room-only audience, is back Friday, September 15 with an all-new mix of comedians. Come enjoy some of the funniest comics from New York City and the Southeast. The stage is set, the spotlight is on, and the performers are excited to deliver a laugh-filled evening

The Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night is a twice-a-month showcase bringing together a diverse lineup of seasoned comedians every first and third Friday at 9PM. Tickets are $12 in advance at CarpetbaggersComedy.com or $15 at the door (cash or Venmo)

Come early for the pre-show happy hour with up-close magic from Artifice from 8-9PM. Once the comedy begins, each performer delivers a unique brand of humor, ensuring a variety of comedic styles catering to all tastes. The show has something for everyone, from sharp-witted observational humor to hilarious personal anecdotes. The program contains mature situations/themes and is intended for mature audiences.

Meet the September 15th Comedians:

Gabe Pacheco (NYC): Gabe is a multi-cultural entertainer whose comedy explores race, education, allergies, life in New York City, and adventures in various countries. In 2014 he was featured in the Asheville Comedy Fest, and in 2012 the Laughing Devil Comedy Fest. In 2010 he was the recipient of the Audience Choice Award in the New York Underground Comedy Fest.

Khaled Elchoufi (ATL): Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia to Syrian parents, Khaled's perspective stems from his Arab upbringing in the south. Moving to Atlanta in 2016 to begin comedy, he quickly became a local favorite gaining him spots on shows to open for such headliners as Clayton English, Rachel Feinstein, and Johnny Pemberton. He is a Laughing Skull weekend regular but can be seen performing all around the south.

Daniel Dellanno (ATL): Daniel is one of the hottest rising comedians in the Atlanta scene today.

Jonathan Silver (Huntsville): Jonathan is a Southeast favorite who produces Don't Tell Comedy in Huntsville.

AJ Cagle (ATL): AJ is a Carpetbagger's audience favorite who returns to the show from Atlanta.

AJ is a Carpetbagger’s audience favorite who returns to the show from Atlanta. Jeff Greenspan - Your host from Chattanooga (by way of New York City): Before moving south, Jeff was a regular at New York City’s Gotham Comedy Club and Stand Up NY, and appeared in the Netflix standup documentary “Voulez-vous Rire Avec Moi Ce Soir?” More recently, he performed at the prestigious Limestone Comedy Festival. Jeff’s also been behind many humorous (and questionably legal) comedic projects shared by millions online and covered extensively by the press. You can see some at JeffGreenspan.com

The Carpetbagger's Comedy Show brings together NYC comedians along with Southeast favorites. Plus, we have a pre-show happy hour that also features close-up magic at the seats. The evening is a chance to escape the mundane and embrace laughter and amazement. This show offers a perfect opportunity for friends, families, and colleagues to come together and share in the joy of humor.

