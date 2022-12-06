One Night Only Holiday Performance Replaces Black Nativity Production This Weekend

RISE Chattanooga recently announced that due to unforeseen circumstances and the recent rise of the “tridemic” (Flu, RSV and Covid-19) that some of their local cast and band crew has experienced over the past few weeks, they will be postponing their full production of Black Nativity opening this upcoming weekend (12/9, 12/10, 12/11) and will just present a special ONE NIGHT ONLY Holiday Performance on Sunday, December 11th at 3:30pm.

Black Nativity is a testament to the timeless work of Harlem Renaissance writer and poet, Langston Hughes, telling the story of the Nativity through a combination of scripture, poetry, dance, and song from the African American perspective.

“We were so excited to bring the full production to our audiences, but we are ensuring that everyone both on and off the stage stays healthy and safe during these trying times", states Shane Morrow, RISE Chattanooga Director.

"Our ONE HIGHT ONLY Holiday Performance still will feature elements of the original production showcasing the incredible talents of our creative community members like Felicion McMillion, Cherokee and Monica Ellison, Reggie Moss, Charles Patterson, and many others. From dance, singing to poetic stanzas, there’s something for everyone in this performance to embrace the reason for the season.”

All current ticket holders will get the option to be refunded within the next 5-7 business days.

ONE HIGHT ONLY Holiday Performance on Sunday, December 11th beginning at 3:30pm will be a pay-what-you-can event. Suggested donation $20 and seating will be LIMITED!

For more information about the performance or RISE Chattanooga, please visit www.risecha.org or reach out directly by email to shane@risecha.org

R.I.S.E. (Responsive Initiatives for Social Empowerment) Chattanooga is an independent black founded and led 501c3 nonprofit community arts organization dedicated to the development of creative programming and events that aim to transcend cultural barriers while promoting more awareness, vibrancy, inclusiveness, and resiliency for the greater Chattanooga communities.